Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGKF. Investec cut Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aggreko from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

ARGKF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

