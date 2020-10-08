Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ALRN stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.