Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

