Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head to Head Survey

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.73 $60.08 million $19.47 13.03 American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 7.76 $141.04 million $1.11 26.55

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alexander’s and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 8 0 2.53

Alexander’s presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $28.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.26%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 22.43% 19.61% 3.59% American Homes 4 Rent 11.94% 2.29% 1.50%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

