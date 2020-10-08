Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $20.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 330.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,733 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,362,000 after buying an additional 397,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

