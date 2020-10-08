Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Almirall has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

