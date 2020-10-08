Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Down 5.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 896,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,047,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

