Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,674.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,459.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,413.74. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

