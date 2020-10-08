Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises about 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of AYX opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -334.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,569 shares of company stock valued at $17,906,541. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

