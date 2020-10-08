Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3,359.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,432.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,195.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,738.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

