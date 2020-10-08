Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.33.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $242.61 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock worth $2,850,085. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

