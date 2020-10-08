American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) versus Westlake Chemical Partners (OTCMKTS:WLKP) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Energy Partners and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.64 $60.98 million $1.77 11.17

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Energy Partners and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats American Energy Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

