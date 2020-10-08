American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.62.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in American International Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 122,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,356,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,285,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,131,000 after purchasing an additional 168,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

