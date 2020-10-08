Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $250.96 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 719,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $130,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

