AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,698,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 530,820 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.