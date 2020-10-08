AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AMS AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AMSSY stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. AMS AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.89.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

