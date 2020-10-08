Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.03. SunPower posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 866.93 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

