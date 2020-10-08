Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $74.40

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,604,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,031,000 after purchasing an additional 361,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,345,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,860,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

