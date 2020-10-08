Analysts Set Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Target Price at $34.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

BLX stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.53. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

