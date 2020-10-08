Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $14.93

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 314,976 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

