Analysts Set Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $7.29

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Livent by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Livent by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

LTHM stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. Livent’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

