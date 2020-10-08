Analysts Set Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

