Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $43.25

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVMD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 7,196 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $260,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,622 shares of company stock worth $6,371,294 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

