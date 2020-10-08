Analysts Set Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Price Target at $8.17

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MITO shares. ValuEngine lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 2.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.