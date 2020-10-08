Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $42.65

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.65.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

