Analysts Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $103.65

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $105.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 343.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.