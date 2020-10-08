Analysts Set Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) PT at $26.44

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 806.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $206,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

