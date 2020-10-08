Analyzing CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Taubman Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.04 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.12 Taubman Centers $661.05 million 3.35 $229.48 million $3.71 9.68

Taubman Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -25.08% -22.00% -3.57% Taubman Centers 30.09% -94.88% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBL & Associates Properties and Taubman Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Taubman Centers 1 6 1 0 2.00

CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Taubman Centers has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

