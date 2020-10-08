Analyzing Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Winmark pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FirstCash pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstCash has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Winmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstCash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstCash and Winmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Winmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.31 $164.62 million $3.89 15.19 Winmark $73.30 million 9.27 $32.15 million N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68% Winmark 43.68% -306.43% 59.34%

Summary

Winmark beats FirstCash on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology and business-essential equipment for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of March 28, 2020, it had 1,256 franchised stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

