Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$42.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock opened at C$43.63 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.54.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

