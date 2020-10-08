ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

ANPDF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.11.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

