Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.