Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

