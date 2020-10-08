Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $690,100.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $690,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,253.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APPN stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

