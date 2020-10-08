Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $533,855. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,163,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

