Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $533,855. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

