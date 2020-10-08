Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APLT opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $478.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.77. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,852.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.