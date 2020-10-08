ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

