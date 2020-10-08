Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 5.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.72 and last traded at $47.15. 767,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 583,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.