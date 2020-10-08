Arena Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,741% compared to the average daily volume of 573 call options.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.13. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

