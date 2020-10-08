Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.55

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,388,554.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015,141 shares of company stock valued at $40,816,082 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ares Management by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ares Management by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

