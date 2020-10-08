Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $286,398.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $445,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.

On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55.

Shares of ANET opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

