Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Arrow Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

AROW opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

