Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.10

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 199.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

