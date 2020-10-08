Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

