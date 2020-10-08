Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,301,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

