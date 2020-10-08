Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Insider Anne M. Mcnamara Sells 9,730 Shares

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASPU opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Aspen Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

