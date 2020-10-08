ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

