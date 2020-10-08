Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 43,477 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 942.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 40,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $363.02 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $364.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day moving average is $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

