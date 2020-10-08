Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 562,186 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 346.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.00% of NetScout Systems worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 240,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 192.75, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

